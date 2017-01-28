I'm so excited about the Special Needs Fund campaign! My dog, Olive, came to me through ETAA but was originally an HES dog (Tasha). She came in with an injured leg and it had to be amputated. Thanks to this fund, she is happy and healthy and living the best life ever!! Three legs never slows her down- she loves to play, run, and hike. I'm spreading the word about this campaign as obviously it hits home with me. I thought those of you who cared for her might enjoy some photos too. She's such an amazing part of my life. THANK YOU!!

Kate