Our mission at HES is to provide a safe haven for homeless, injured, abused and neglected animals in our community and advocate on their behalf. We believe that each animal deserves a second chance and a loving forever home. Together, we can improve the lives of pets in need.
Meet Jolene. She's a short haired, 8 month old tabby. Jolene is very affectionate and outgoing. She's not very fond of other cats, but please don't hold that against her. She wants to be the only recipient of all your love. Jolene can be picked up and held and will happy to lay on your lap for cuddles. Jolene also really loves treats, so have some with you when you come to adopt her.
I'm so excited about the Special Needs Fund campaign! My dog, Olive, came to me through ETAA but was originally an HES dog (Tasha). She came in with an injured leg and it had to be amputated. Thanks to this fund, she is happy and healthy and living the best life ever!! Three legs never slows her down- she loves to play, run, and hike. I'm spreading the word about this campaign as obviously it hits home with me. I thought those of you who cared for her might enjoy some photos too. She's such an amazing part of my life. THANK YOU!!Kate
